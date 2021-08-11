Contrasting SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) and Its Competitors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 869 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s peers have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4870 18249 39879 773 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 92.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 59.33%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -87.78% -50.20% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,501.10% -120.07% -27.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.53 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -2.26

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group peers beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.