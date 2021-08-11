Contrasting Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) & Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Vodafone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Siyata Mobile and Vodafone Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vodafone Group 0 0 9 1 3.10

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.25%. Vodafone Group has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Vodafone Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Vodafone Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million 2.96 -$13.59 million N/A N/A Vodafone Group $51.14 billion 0.92 $130.82 million $0.94 17.89

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Siyata Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides mobile, fixed and a suite of converged communication services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising managed IoT connectivity, automotive and insurance services, as well as smart metering and health solutions, cloud and security portfolio comprising public and private cloud services, as well as cloud-based applications and products for securing networks and devices and international voice, IP transit and messaging services to support business customers that include small home offices and large multi-national companies. The company was founded on July 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

