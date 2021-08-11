Contrasting Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 33.94 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -7.60 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.46

Soleno Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outset Medical and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.18%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 734.12%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

