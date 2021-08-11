ConvaTec Group (CTEC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON: CTEC) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/9/2021 – ConvaTec Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 213 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.00).

8/2/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/23/2021 – ConvaTec Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock.

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.13. ConvaTec Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.23 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.52%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

In other news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

