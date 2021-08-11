CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.70

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 49189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Get CONX alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $154,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in CONX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CONX in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.