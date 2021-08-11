Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,874,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $912.56 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $878.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

