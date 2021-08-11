Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

