Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $482.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.76 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.