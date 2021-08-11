Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $331.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

