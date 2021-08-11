Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $411.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $388.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

