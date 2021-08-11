Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.10 Million Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 120,856 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

