Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,879 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,693 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $268.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.