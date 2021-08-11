Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 477 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $253.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

