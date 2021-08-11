Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.21 and a 1 year high of $231.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

