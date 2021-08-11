Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 572 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

Shares of AMT opened at $275.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

