Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

SAND opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Mad River Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

