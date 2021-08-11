CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

CorMedix stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.09. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CorMedix by 568.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 58,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CorMedix by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CorMedix by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

