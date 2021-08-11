CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of CRMD opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $226.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CorMedix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CorMedix by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

