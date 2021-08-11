Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE CNR opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

