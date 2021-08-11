Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,406. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

