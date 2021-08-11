Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,406. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
