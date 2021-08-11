Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CRF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 517,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,310. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

