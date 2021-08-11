Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 119,937 shares worth $5,226,337. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.