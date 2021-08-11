Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $120.21

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.21, but opened at $114.00. Cortexyme shares last traded at $110.73, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 1,197.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

