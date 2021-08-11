Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.91. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 703,899 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.