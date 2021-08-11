CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $528,343.20 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSGP stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.91. 2,067,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.89, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

