Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $443.03 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $443.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.