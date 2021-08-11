Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.98. 88,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,281. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $443.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

