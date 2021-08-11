Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 26,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $446.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,281. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $443.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

