Covalent Trading Up 76.9% This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Covalent has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00152189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00153440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.60 or 0.99873299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00840343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

