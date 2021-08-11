Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,740.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,710 shares of company stock worth $1,595,074. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Covetrus by 45.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 98,122 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Covetrus by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 61.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 81.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.07. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.