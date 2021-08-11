CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $621,741.75 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. 41,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.39.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

