Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

CBRL opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

