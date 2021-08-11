Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $209.22 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $209.22 or 0.00449755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $128.96 million and $5.24 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.34 or 0.00894985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00112759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043328 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

