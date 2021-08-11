Cream Market Capitalization Achieves $48,055.03 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $48,055.03 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,363.83 or 1.00070750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00032214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.06 or 0.01046942 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00341980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00396723 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006711 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00074015 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars.

