Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,675. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
