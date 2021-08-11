Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 36,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,675. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,729.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.