Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88.

Creative Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

