Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.
NYSE BAP opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35. Credicorp has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $169.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
