Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE BAP opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35. Credicorp has a one year low of $99.42 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.