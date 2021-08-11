Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
