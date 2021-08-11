Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.