Credit Suisse Group Trims Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Target Price to $250.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.10. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $190.33 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

