Cree (CREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Cree to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

CREE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48. Cree has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Cree alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.