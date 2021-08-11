Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) is Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s 5th Largest Position

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cree comprises about 9.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Cree worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cree by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 11.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

Shares of CREE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.97. The company had a trading volume of 872,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,723. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

