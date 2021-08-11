Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

CXDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

