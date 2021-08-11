Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,343,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $661.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.