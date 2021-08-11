Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. 10,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $708.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $103,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.