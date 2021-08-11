Critical Comparison: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 37.54 $4.13 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 11.92 -$57.99 million $0.19 101.42

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brigham Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

Volatility and Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 0 6 1 3.14

Brigham Minerals has a consensus price target of $16.76, indicating a potential downside of 13.03%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Sow Good.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Sow Good on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

