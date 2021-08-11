Critical Contrast: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Physicians Realty Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Physicians Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.04 $66.12 million $1.05 17.48 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58% Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare. The Company conducts its business through an UPREIT structure in which its properties are owned by Physicians Realty L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the Âoperating partnershipÂ), directly or through limited partnerships, limited liability companies or other subsidiaries. The Company is the sole general partner of the operating partnership and, as of September 30, 2020, owned approximately 97.4% of OP Units.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

