Critical Contrast: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 0 7 6 0 2.46 Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.94 billion 3.11 $539.00 million $3.02 18.51 Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.35 $27.40 million $3.30 10.60

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zions Bancorporation, National Association, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.07% 15.45% 1.37% Guaranty Bancshares 32.33% 14.59% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

