Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Sells $604,544.04 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CROX stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. 806,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.48. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 82.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 405.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 63,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

