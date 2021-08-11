Croda International (COIHY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS: COIHY) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Croda International was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/29/2021 – Croda International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/29/2021 – Croda International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Croda International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/28/2021 – Croda International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/14/2021 – Croda International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – Croda International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

7/8/2021 – Croda International was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2021 – Croda International had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Croda International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $62.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.