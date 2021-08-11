Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,768 ($114.55) per share, for a total transaction of £175.36 ($229.11).

Shares of Croda International stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,833 ($115.40). The company had a trading volume of 247,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,975. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,639.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01).

Get Croda International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.